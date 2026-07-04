Sabalenka's Unconventional Wimbledon: No Strawberries & Cream Yet
Aryna Sabalenka, world number one tennis player, has never tried the iconic Wimbledon strawberries and cream despite attending the tournament for years. She dislikes strawberries with any form of cream, preferring them plain. Sabalenka plans to try the famous pairing after the tournament concludes.
In a surprising revelation, world number one Aryna Sabalenka admitted she's never tasted Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream, a staple for many sports fans.
The tennis star, a regular at the tournament since 2017, prefers her strawberries plain and avoids sugar during competitions.
Sabalenka has promised to try the dish after the tournament ends, sparking curiosity and amusement among fans and media alike.