Sabalenka's Unconventional Wimbledon: No Strawberries & Cream Yet

Strawberries Without Cream Surely Not That Would Be Like Having Fish Without Chips Or Bread Without Butter For Two Weeks Every Summer

In a surprising revelation, world number one Aryna Sabalenka admitted she's never tasted Wimbledon's iconic strawberries and cream, a staple for many sports fans.

The tennis star, a regular at the tournament since 2017, prefers her strawberries plain and avoids sugar during competitions.

Sabalenka has promised to try the dish after the tournament ends, sparking curiosity and amusement among fans and media alike.