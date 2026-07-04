Antonelli Triumphs at Silverstone: Sprint Race Win Over Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli secured a victory in the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone, overtaking Lewis Hamilton to extend his lead in the Formula One standings. Antonelli's win for Mercedes places him 43 points ahead in the championship, as Hamilton and Norris completed the podium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kimi Antonelli Beat Home Favourite Lewis Hamilton To Win The British Grand Prix Sprint Race For Mercedes On Saturday And Forge Points Clear In The Formula One Standings Ferraris Hamilton Started On Pole But Had To Settle For Second | Updated: 04-07-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 17:08 IST
Antonelli Triumphs at Silverstone: Sprint Race Win Over Hamilton

Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious at the British Grand Prix sprint race at Silverstone on Saturday, outpacing local hero Lewis Hamilton to clinch the top spot. This win extends Antonelli's lead to a 43-point margin in the Formula One standings.

Hamilton, piloting for Ferrari, initially took the pole position but was relegated to a second-place finish, trailing 2.7 seconds behind Antonelli. McLaren's Lando Norris completed the podium with a solid third-place result.

Meanwhile, Antonelli's teammate and primary title challenger, George Russell, completed the race in fourth. With his victory, 19-year-old Italian Antonelli now boasts 179 points, leading Russell with 136 and Hamilton at 132 in the championship race.

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