Wimbledon Day Six: Upsets and Triumphs on the Grass Courts

Day six at Wimbledon saw unexpected victories and intense matches. Elise Mertens defeated world number two Elena Rybakina, while American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger advanced to the last 16. Notable performances included Alex de Minaur's win over Zachary Svajda and Marta Kostyuk's victory against Emma Navarro, amid a backdrop of sunny weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Sixth Day At Wimbledon On Saturday Times Gmt Mertens Ousts Second Seed Rybakina Belgian Th Seed Elise Mertens Beat Australian Open Champion And World Number Two Elena Rybakina In The Third Round She Will Next Face Czech St Seed Marie Bouzkova Qualifier Krueger Reaches Last American Ashlyn Krueger Beat Daria Snigur To Become The Only Qualifier In The Fourth Round In The Womens Singles This Year She Faces Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Next De Minaur Defeats Svajda Australian Fifth Seed Alex De Minaur Marched Into The Fourth Round With A Win Over American Zachary Svajda Kostyuk Beats Navarro French Open Semifinalist And Ukrainian Th Seed Marta Kostyuk Beat Emma Navarro To Reach The Fourth Round Play Under Way Play Got Underway Under Sunny Skies At The All England Club | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:26 IST
Wimbledon Day Six: Upsets and Triumphs on the Grass Courts
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On Saturday, intense competition and surprising upsets marked the sixth day at Wimbledon. Belgian 25th seed Elise Mertens emerged victorious over Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina, defeating the second seed 7-6(4) 6-1 to advance to the next round. Mertens is set to face Czech 21st seed Marie Bouzkova.

In another significant match, American qualifier Ashlyn Krueger made a remarkable progression by defeating Daria Snigur 6-3 6-2, making her the only qualifier to reach the fourth round in the women's singles this year. She will go up against 12th seed Marta Kostyuk, who secured her place in the last 16 by beating Emma Navarro 6-2 4-6 6-1.

Australian Alex de Minaur made headway in the men's singles with a strong performance against Zachary Svajda, winning 6-2 5-7 6-2 6-4. As play began under sunny skies and temperatures around 23 degrees Celsius, the day's matches unfolded with high energy and skilled performances, promising more excitement in the rounds to come.

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