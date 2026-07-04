Boris Becker Endorses Jurgen Klopp as Germany's Next Head Coach

In a striking endorsement, German tennis icon Boris Becker has publicly backed Jurgen Klopp as the optimal successor for the German national football team's head coach position. Becker emphasized Klopp's extensive experience, international achievements, and intrinsic knowledge of the sport as pivotal traits needed to rejuvenate the faltering team spirit.

"Jurgen Klopp is the absolute ideal choice for the job as national team coach! He brings life experience, success, and the smell of the dugout to the table! He will once again spark a positive national euphoria....which we haven't had in sports for a long time!" Becker expressed in a statement on social media. The renowned coach confirmed that he is engaged in discussions with the German Football Association (DFB), although any potential appointment would depend on negotiations with his current employer, Red Bull, where he oversees global soccer operations.

The discussions come on the heels of a surprising World Cup exit for Germany, managed by Julian Nagelsmann, who recently stepped down. The German Football Association is now poised to hold talks with Klopp, aiming to inject fresh enthusiasm into the squad. This development emerged after Germany's historic elimination in a penalty shootout against Paraguay, marking a challenging conclusion to their journey at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.