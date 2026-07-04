Himachal Congress Gears Up for 2027 Assembly Elections with Renewed Confidence

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu exuded confidence on Saturday, asserting that the Congress party is poised to reclaim power in the 2027 Assembly elections. Sukhu projected a diminished seat count for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming polls.

Engaging with the press on the fringes of a two-day Himachal Pradesh Congress organisational meeting held in Shimla, Sukhu affirmed the role of the public in deciding the election's outcome. He stressed that the Congress is diligently working with dedication towards securing a consecutive term in office.

The meeting, which marked the first General House gathering under the newly constituted Pradesh Congress Committee with President Vinay Kumar at the helm, saw participation from district and block Congress presidents, cabinet ministers, and senior party officials. Deliberations emphasized reinforcing party structures and countering BJP's 'false propaganda'.

Addressing internal party dynamics, Sukhu downplayed suggestions of discord between Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and Kinnaur District Congress Committee President Nigam Bhandari. He characterized their differences as natural within a democratic framework and expressed confidence in resolving the issue through dialogue.

Sukhu also clarified that any opinions expressed by Negi did not challenge the Congress high command. Concerning cabinet expansion plans, he noted that the lone ministerial vacancy would soon be filled following discussions by the Congress Political Affairs Committee.

On the contentious Ram Temple donation controversy, Sukhu highlighted the gravity of the situation, underscoring the importance of a fair probe and strict action against any improprieties involving donations. He emphasized the reverence held for Lord Ram and the commitment to addressing any donation-related irregularities.

The organisational meeting aimed to assess the Congress party's structure, evaluate the state government's performance, prepare for the 2027 elections, and tackle key political challenges, he concluded.