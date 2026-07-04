Mertens Upsets Rybakina: Wimbledon Shake-up

Second Seed Elena Rybakinas Hopes Of A Second Grand Slam Title This Year And Taking Over As World Number One Ended At Wimbledon On Saturday As She Faded To A Thirdround Defeat By Inspired Belgian Elise Mertens The Kazakh Never Recovered From Losing A Firstset Tiebreak And Th Seed Mertens Seized Control Thereafter To Reach The Last At Wimbledon For The Fourth Time Rybakina

In a surprising turn of events at Wimbledon, second seed Elena Rybakina saw her aspirations for a second Grand Slam title this year dashed. Belgian player Elise Mertens staged an impressive 7-6(4) 6-1 victory over Rybakina, cutting her journey short in the third round.

Rybakina, who triumphed at the Australian Open and was vying for the world number one spot, needed to reach at least the quarter-finals to surpass Aryna Sabalenka in the WTA rankings. However, she struggled and couldn't reclaim control after losing a pivotal first-set tiebreak.

In a match characterized by Mertens' strategic play, she managed her second win over Rybakina in nine encounters. Mertens, currently a reigning Wimbledon doubles champion, is now set to face Czech Marie Bouzkova, aiming for her best Wimbledon performance yet.