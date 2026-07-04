Lando Norris Sprints Toward Silverstone Challenges: Can McLaren Accelerate?

Formula One world champion Lando Norris painted a somber forecast for McLaren's chances at the British Grand Prix, contrasting sharply with their triumphant one-two victory at Silverstone last year.

During Saturday's qualifications, the 26-year-old secured a sixth-place spot, edging out his Australian teammate Oscar Piastri who qualified eighth. However, Norris acknowledged the daunting distance from Mercedes pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli, and the Ferraris driven by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. 'It's pretty poor, really, in terms of gap to the cars ahead,' Norris commented, highlighting deficiencies in both speed and efficiency.

Although Norris finished third in the sprint race earlier that day, he tempered expectations for the main event, citing McLaren's struggles on high-speed tracks. 'There's a lot of straights here and just high speed. We're not very good in high speed,' said Norris. Racing against strong competitors like Red Bull, Mercedes, and Ferrari, Norris remains pragmatic, focusing on a potential P5 finish as a realistic goal.