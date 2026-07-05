Jeremey Doku: The Belgian Winger Seeking Support

Belgium's Jeremy Doku, struggling to make an impact at the World Cup, needs more support according to teammate Dodi Lukebakio. Despite high expectations, Doku has been sidelined by personal issues and inconsistent play. As Belgium advances, Lukebakio emphasizes Doku's potential and the importance of backing him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Winger Jeremy Doku Deserves More Support At The World Cup If He Is Going To Prove Decisive For His Country | Updated: 05-07-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 00:00 IST
Jeremey Doku: The Belgian Winger Seeking Support
Jeremy Doku

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku needs more backing to succeed at the World Cup, as stated by teammate Dodi Lukebakio on Saturday. Though expected to be a key figure, Doku's influence has waned despite Belgium's progression to the last 16.

Doku was substituted against Senegal alongside Kevin De Bruyne when the team was trailing 2-0, a shift that ignited a remarkable 3-2 comeback in extra time. Lukebakio expressed empathy for Doku: "Jeremy feels like a brother; his challenges are understood." Personal milestones and health issues have hindered Doku's campaign.

After missing a match to witness the birth of his child in London, Doku returned but hasn't reached his potential. Ahead of facing the U.S., Lukebakio is optimistic: "In World Cups, dynamics shift. The U.S. will be buoyed by their fans, ensuring a closely contested match."

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