Jeremey Doku: The Belgian Winger Seeking Support

Belgium Winger Jeremy Doku Deserves More Support At The World Cup If He Is Going To Prove Decisive For His Country

Belgium winger Jeremy Doku needs more backing to succeed at the World Cup, as stated by teammate Dodi Lukebakio on Saturday. Though expected to be a key figure, Doku's influence has waned despite Belgium's progression to the last 16.

Doku was substituted against Senegal alongside Kevin De Bruyne when the team was trailing 2-0, a shift that ignited a remarkable 3-2 comeback in extra time. Lukebakio expressed empathy for Doku: "Jeremy feels like a brother; his challenges are understood." Personal milestones and health issues have hindered Doku's campaign.

After missing a match to witness the birth of his child in London, Doku returned but hasn't reached his potential. Ahead of facing the U.S., Lukebakio is optimistic: "In World Cups, dynamics shift. The U.S. will be buoyed by their fans, ensuring a closely contested match."