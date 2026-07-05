Vingegaard's Triumph: A Head Start in Tour de France

Jonas Vingegaard takes the lead in the Tour de France's opening stage with a striking team time trial win in Barcelona, outpacing rival Tadej Pogacar. The victory marks Vingegaard's first yellow jersey in three years, followed by impressive finishes from Filippo Ganna and Romain Gregoire in the competitive event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jonas Vingegaard Took An Early Lead In His Quest For A Third Tour De France Title As The Vismalease A Bike Rider Recorded The Fastest Time In Stage One A Km Team Time Trial In Barcelona On Saturday Last Years Runnerup Vingegaard | Updated: 05-07-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 00:03 IST
Vingegaard's Triumph: A Head Start in Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard

In a thrilling start to the Tour de France, Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-Lease a Bike seizes an early advantage, finishing the inaugural stage with the fastest time. The 19.6-km team time trial in Barcelona saw him outpace Slovenian competitor Tadej Pogacar by 12 seconds, making a bold statement in his pursuit of a third title.

The Danish cyclist, accompanied strategically by his teammates, donned the coveted yellow jersey for the first time in three years, following their powerful ascent up the final hill. Italian Filippo Ganna clinched second place, overtaking Mathieu van der Poel's earlier lead, with Pogacar finishing third on this challenging course.

As the race proceeds on Sunday with a grueling 169-km segment from Tarragona to Barcelona, the competition intensifies, highlighting talents like France's Paul Seixas who, at just 19, impressively secured a top ten finish on his Tour debut.

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