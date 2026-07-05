Trump and Putin: A Call for Peace Amidst Ukraine War Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin discussed potential resolutions for the Ukraine war during a 90-minute call. Trump offered U.S. assistance in a diplomatic settlement. The conversation dovetailed with Trump's upcoming participation in a NATO summit. However, disagreements persist over control of the Donbas region and the unfolding situation on the ground.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump | Updated: 05-07-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 05:20 IST
Trump and Putin: A Call for Peace Amidst Ukraine War Tensions
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a significant 90-minute telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov's statements on Sunday. The conversation, deemed 'business-like and quite constructive,' took place on Saturday, aligned with the U.S. Independence Day and preceding Trump's participation in an upcoming NATO summit in Turkey.

Ushakov noted that Trump reaffirmed his commitment to finding a rapid solution to the Ukraine crisis while accusing Kyiv of prolonging the conflict. Ushakov highlighted Russian military advances and contested control over regions such as the strategic city of Kostiantynivka, amidst Ukrainian rebuttals.

Russia insists on complete control over Donbas as part of any settlement, which Ukraine opposes. The dialogue occurs amidst a backdrop of stalled U.S. diplomatic initiatives due to Washington's focus on Iran conflicts. Both Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plan to discuss further at the NATO meeting.

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