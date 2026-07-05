Trump and Putin: A Call for Peace Amidst Ukraine War Tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a significant 90-minute telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin about resolving the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov's statements on Sunday. The conversation, deemed 'business-like and quite constructive,' took place on Saturday, aligned with the U.S. Independence Day and preceding Trump's participation in an upcoming NATO summit in Turkey.

Ushakov noted that Trump reaffirmed his commitment to finding a rapid solution to the Ukraine crisis while accusing Kyiv of prolonging the conflict. Ushakov highlighted Russian military advances and contested control over regions such as the strategic city of Kostiantynivka, amidst Ukrainian rebuttals.

Russia insists on complete control over Donbas as part of any settlement, which Ukraine opposes. The dialogue occurs amidst a backdrop of stalled U.S. diplomatic initiatives due to Washington's focus on Iran conflicts. Both Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskiy plan to discuss further at the NATO meeting.