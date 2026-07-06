Naomi Osaka Stuns Aryna Sabalenka in Dramatic Wimbledon Upset

Womens Top Seed Aryna Sabalenka Was Knocked Out In The Fourth Round Of Wimbledon By An Inspired Naomi Osaka On Sunday With The Japanese Player Blazing To A Win On Centre Court To Blow The Womens Draw Wide Open With Eight Grand Slam Titles Between Them

Naomi Osaka delivered an electrifying performance to defeat top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of Wimbledon, concluding with a 6-2, 7-6(2) scoreline on Centre Court. Sabalenka, who struggled to find her form, appeared frustrated, particularly during the opening set.

Osaka's poised gameplay saw her concluding Sabalenka's streak of 21 unbeaten tiebreaks in Grand Slams. This victory marks Osaka's first advancement into the Wimbledon quarter-finals and leaves the women's draw open as the tournament moves into its second week.

Noteworthy was Osaka's composed demeanor as she demonstrated aggressive service returns that continuously challenged Sabalenka. Both players, known for their hardcourt prowess, displayed commendable skills, but it was Osaka's strategic play that ultimately prevailed, setting the stage for an exciting next match against Karolina Muchova.