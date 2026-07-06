Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz Steps Down After World Cup Journey

Carlos Queiroz, the 73-year-old coach of Ghana, has resigned after the team's World Cup journey ended in the round of 32. Queiroz, who also managed Iran, Portugal, and Egypt, took charge three months ago and says his departure comes with a sense of pride in accomplishments and a desire for greater achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz Has Stepped Down After Three Months In Charge Following The Black Stars World Cup Campaign Which Ended In The Round Of | Updated: 06-07-2026 02:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 02:37 IST
Ghana Coach Carlos Queiroz Steps Down After World Cup Journey

In a surprising development, Ghana's coach Carlos Queiroz has announced his resignation just three months after taking the reins of the Black Stars. The announcement follows Ghana's participation in the World Cup, where they were knocked out in the round of 32.

The 73-year-old Queiroz, who was managing his fifth consecutive World Cup, took over in April after Otto Addo departed. Under his leadership, Ghana recorded a victory against Panama and a draw with England before a loss to Croatia saw them finish third in their group. Despite advancing, the Black Stars were eliminated after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia.

On Instagram, Queiroz expressed mixed emotions about his departure, stating he is proud of the team's achievements while also feeling an 'insatiable desire' for further success. His statement emphasized that reaching a higher level is just the start of new ambitions.

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