Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Rising Death Toll and Government Response

The death toll from Venezuela's twin quakes has reached 3,342, with 16,470 injured and 17,345 homeless. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez defended the government's response during Venezuela's 215th independence day speech, highlighting the immediate deployment of security forces and the creation of a new military unit for emergencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From Venezuelas Twin Quakes Has Risen To | Updated: 06-07-2026 02:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 02:44 IST
Venezuela's Twin Quakes: Rising Death Toll and Government Response
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The death toll following Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes has climbed to 3,342, according to figures released by the Venezuelan information ministry on Sunday.

Additionally, the official count of those injured stands at 16,470, while the number of individuals rendered homeless has increased to 17,345. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez addressed the nation during Venezuela's 215th independence day festivities, defending the government's response to the disaster amidst growing public frustration over what many see as a delayed and inadequate effort.

Rodriguez highlighted the immediate deployment of security forces and the establishment of a new military unit dedicated to handling emergencies and disasters.

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