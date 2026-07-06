A Glorious Return: Osaka's Stunning Victory at Wimbledon
Naomi Osaka defeated top seed Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon, reaching the quarter-finals for the first time. In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic progressed to the quarter-finals, despite an unconvincing win. The tournament guarantees a ninth consecutive first-time Wimbledon winner after major upsets in both the men’s and women’s draws.
Naomi Osaka made a memorable comeback at Wimbledon, stunning top seed Aryna Sabalenka with a powerful 6-2 7-6(2) victory, marking her first journey into the quarter-finals. Her triumph added to the chaos in the women’s draw after prior defeats of top seeds, defending champion Iga Swiatek and 2022 winner Elena Rybakina.
In men’s tennis, Novak Djokovic secured his 17th Wimbledon quarter-final spot with a scrappy win against Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin, surpassing Roger Federer with a men’s record 106th match win. Djokovic acknowledged not feeling great on the court but was relieved by his victory despite the struggle.
The tournament saw upsets and thrilling battles, with Osaka demonstrating her power and accuracy against Sabalenka. With five American women in the last 16—the highest since 2002—Jessica Pegula overcame 18-year-old Iva Jovic showcasing her experience and match management skills.
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