Ireland Battles Injuries Ahead of Nations Clash with Japan

Ireland faces significant challenges ahead of their next Nations Championship match against Japan, with key players like Jeremy Loughman sidelined due to concussion protocols and Rob Baloucoune's participation uncertain because of a hamstring injury. Ireland's coach Andy Farrell will announce the final lineup on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ireland Will Be Without Prop Jeremy Loughman Due To Concussion And Are Waiting For News On The Fitness Of Wing Rob Baloucoune Ahead Of Their Second Nations Championship Clash Against Japan In Newcastle | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:33 IST
Ireland Battles Injuries Ahead of Nations Clash with Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a blow to Ireland's Nations Championship ambitions, prop Jeremy Loughman will miss the upcoming match against Japan due to a concussion sustained during their recent victory over Australia in Sydney.

The Irish camp is also apprehensive about the fitness of wing Rob Baloucoune, who missed their campaign opener due to a hamstring issue. Officials are expected to make a call on his availability by week's end.

Japan comes into the match bolstered by a convincing win over Italy, setting the stage for a challenging encounter on Saturday in Newcastle, Australia. Coach Andy Farrell is set to reveal his lineup choices on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026