Ireland Battles Injuries Ahead of Nations Clash with Japan

Ireland Will Be Without Prop Jeremy Loughman Due To Concussion And Are Waiting For News On The Fitness Of Wing Rob Baloucoune Ahead Of Their Second Nations Championship Clash Against Japan In Newcastle

In a blow to Ireland's Nations Championship ambitions, prop Jeremy Loughman will miss the upcoming match against Japan due to a concussion sustained during their recent victory over Australia in Sydney.

The Irish camp is also apprehensive about the fitness of wing Rob Baloucoune, who missed their campaign opener due to a hamstring issue. Officials are expected to make a call on his availability by week's end.

Japan comes into the match bolstered by a convincing win over Italy, setting the stage for a challenging encounter on Saturday in Newcastle, Australia. Coach Andy Farrell is set to reveal his lineup choices on Thursday.