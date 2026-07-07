Belgium Shatters USA's World Cup Dream with Commanding Victory

Despite swirling controversy, U.S. Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino admits Belgium's superiority as they eliminate the hosts with a 4-1 victory. Key performances came from Charles De Ketelaere and Romelu Lukaku, ending America's World Cup journey. Belgium marches on to face Spain in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:24 IST
Belgium Shatters USA's World Cup Dream with Commanding Victory
Folarin Balogun (Photo: Instagram/ @balogun). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive World Cup showdown, Belgium delivered a commanding 4-1 win against the United States, dispatching the hosts from the tournament. Despite controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun, U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino attributed the loss to Belgium's superior performance rather than external factors.

Pochettino, speaking at the post-match press conference, emphasized the need for honesty in defeat. 'It's difficult to make a comment. We were not good enough today, we don't need to find another excuse,' he stated, acknowledging that Belgium simply outplayed the U.S. team at Seattle Stadium.

Key moments in the match included Charles De Ketelaere's standout performance and a decisive goal from Romelu Lukaku. Amid brief hope from Malik Tillman's equalizer, the USA could not recover from critical errors. Belgium advances to face Spain on July 10 after Spain ousted Portugal in a thrilling match.

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