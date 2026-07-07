Issa Diop: From French Loyalty to Moroccan Hero

Morocco Centre Back Issa Diop Had Two African Suitors But Previously Declared He Only Wanted To Play For France Now He Has The Unenviable Task Of Trying To Keep Kylian Mbapp From Scoring In The World Cup Quarterfinal On Thursday In A Delicious Turn Of Events That Adds A Fascinating Subplot To The Clash In Boston The Yearold Diop Has A Senegalese Father And Moroccan Mother But Was Born In Toulouse His Grandfather Was One Of Senegals First National Team Coaches But Diop Only Ever Had Eyes For France

In an unexpected twist, Issa Diop will be a key figure as Morocco takes on France in the World Cup quarter-final, adding depth to an already engaging narrative. Previously, Diop stood firm against playing for anyone but France, despite having deep-family roots in both Senegal and Morocco.

The defender created a sensation when he finally accepted Morocco's call, having made a vital equalizing goal against the Netherlands propelling his team to a memorable victory. Known for his solid defense, he has become a critical inclusion following key injuries in Morocco's lineup.

Having already showcased his proficiency in the English Premier League, Diop is once again proving his mettle on the world stage. As Coach Mohamed Ouahbi stated, Diop is now viewed as a positive influence committed to Morocco's cause, focusing what's ahead as they prepare to challenge the French squad.