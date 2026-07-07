Jannik Sinner's Dominance: Overcoming Struff to Make Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Champion Jannik Sinner Ended One Of The Feelgood Stories At This Years Wimbledon When He Tamed Bigserving German Warrior Janlennard Struff To Reach The Semifinals On Tuesday In His Th Grand Slam Appearance

In a commanding display at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner dismantled Jan-Lennard Struff's hopes of advancing further, winning 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3. The victory secures Sinner's place in the semi-finals, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sinner, known for his success at the Masters 1000, countered Struff's powerful serving with precision and mental fortitude, despite the sweltering London heat. Struff, playing his first major quarter-final at 36, offered a valiant effort but ultimately fell short against the top-seeded Italian.

As Sinner eyes his tenth Grand Slam semi-final, he aims to translate his Masters' dominance into major success. His upcoming match promises high-stakes drama against formidable opponents, illustrating the intensity and unpredictability of professional tennis.