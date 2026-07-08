Victoria Mboko's Unexpected Exit: Canadian Tennis Star Pulls Out of Home Open

Victoria Mboko, the reigning women's singles champion, has announced her withdrawal from the Canadian Open, as confirmed on Tuesday due to a knee injury. The 19-year-old Canadian, ranked world number 10, has been sidelined since June after an awkward fall during a match against Karolina Pliskova at the Queen's Club Championships.

Following a series of medical scans, Mboko revealed that she injured her medial collateral ligament. This injury forced her to retire from her doubles quarter-final alongside the legendary Serena Williams, and it has also kept her out of the subsequent grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

Mboko expressed immense disappointment at missing the U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto, describing the Canadian Open as deeply meaningful to her. She stated, 'Not being able to play at home this summer in front of the people I love and with the support of the Toronto crowd is deeply disappointing.'