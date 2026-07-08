Victoria Mboko's Unexpected Exit: Canadian Tennis Star Pulls Out of Home Open

Victoria Mboko, the reigning women's singles champion, has withdrawn from the Canadian Open due to a knee injury. The 19-year-old Canadian and world number 10 hasn't played since her injury at the Queen's Club Championships in June. Mboko's absence is disappointing given her eagerness to play in front of the Toronto home crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reigning Womens Singles Champion Victoria Mboko Has Withdrawn From The Canadian Open Due To A Knee Injury | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:33 IST
Victoria Mboko's Unexpected Exit: Canadian Tennis Star Pulls Out of Home Open

Victoria Mboko, the reigning women's singles champion, has announced her withdrawal from the Canadian Open, as confirmed on Tuesday due to a knee injury. The 19-year-old Canadian, ranked world number 10, has been sidelined since June after an awkward fall during a match against Karolina Pliskova at the Queen's Club Championships.

Following a series of medical scans, Mboko revealed that she injured her medial collateral ligament. This injury forced her to retire from her doubles quarter-final alongside the legendary Serena Williams, and it has also kept her out of the subsequent grass-court season, including Wimbledon.

Mboko expressed immense disappointment at missing the U.S. Open tune-up event in Toronto, describing the Canadian Open as deeply meaningful to her. She stated, 'Not being able to play at home this summer in front of the people I love and with the support of the Toronto crowd is deeply disappointing.'

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