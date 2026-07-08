Hadeed's Appeal: Alleged Assassination Plot and Political Retaliation

Dominic Hadeed and his wife Genevieve have appealed against their detention over allegations of plotting to assassinate Trinidadian government leaders. They deny the charges, arguing that their detention is political retaliation against the Syrian-Lebanese community, perceived as opposition supporters. Their appeal challenges derogatory references to their ethnic group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Business Executive Dominic Hadeed And His Wife Genevieve Filed An Appeal On Tuesday Against Their Detention Over An Alleged Plot To Assassinate Top Members Of The Trinidadian Government | Updated: 08-07-2026 03:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 03:15 IST
Hadeed's Appeal: Alleged Assassination Plot and Political Retaliation

Dominic Hadeed, a business executive owning the Blue Waters bottled water brand in Trinidad and Tobago, along with his wife Genevieve, has filed an appeal against their detention following accusations of plotting to assassinate top government figures, including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The allegations suggest a conspiracy to eliminate the prime minister and other high-ranking government officials. Both Hadeed and his wife have denied these charges, claiming that their detention is a form of political retaliation due to their alleged support for the opposition, stemming from their identity within the Syrian-Lebanese community, derogatorily referred to as the '1%.'

Detained under emergency powers in late June, the couple is awaiting a hearing set for July 27. The appeal draws attention to concerns of ethnic and political discrimination within Trinidad and Tobago's governmental practices.

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