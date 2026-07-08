Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior Success to Senior Triumph

Mohamed Ouahbi, a seasoned youth coach who once led Morocco to a junior World Cup victory, is breaking new ground at the senior level. Born in Belgium, the 49-year-old coach, known for his keen eye for talent, is now guiding Morocco in their World Cup quarter-final against France.

Ouahbi's coaching journey began in Schaerbeek, Brussels, where he started with Anderlecht's under-nine team. Over the years, he worked with notable players such as Jeremy Doku and Youri Tielemans. His ascent at the club was marked by a brief stint as an assistant but he made a lasting impact on youth talent development.

Having joined Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia, Ouahbi returned to Moroccan football as head of the junior teams, showing his skills as a motivator. Under his leadership, Morocco's senior team has been unbeaten in 10 matches, highlighting Ouahbi's unique tactical approach and identity for the team.