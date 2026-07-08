Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior Success to Senior Triumph

Mohamed Ouahbi, a former junior World Cup-winning coach with Morocco, is making waves as he steps into the senior coaching ranks. Born in Belgium to Moroccan parents, his journey from youth coaching at Anderlecht to leading Morocco into the World Cup quarter-finals showcases his ability to motivate and innovate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morocco Coach Mohamed Ouahbi Is Already A World Cupwinner | Updated: 08-07-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 11:53 IST
Morocco's Mohamed Ouahbi: From Junior Success to Senior Triumph
Mohamed Ouahbi

Mohamed Ouahbi, a seasoned youth coach who once led Morocco to a junior World Cup victory, is breaking new ground at the senior level. Born in Belgium, the 49-year-old coach, known for his keen eye for talent, is now guiding Morocco in their World Cup quarter-final against France.

Ouahbi's coaching journey began in Schaerbeek, Brussels, where he started with Anderlecht's under-nine team. Over the years, he worked with notable players such as Jeremy Doku and Youri Tielemans. His ascent at the club was marked by a brief stint as an assistant but he made a lasting impact on youth talent development.

Having joined Al Fateh in Saudi Arabia, Ouahbi returned to Moroccan football as head of the junior teams, showing his skills as a motivator. Under his leadership, Morocco's senior team has been unbeaten in 10 matches, highlighting Ouahbi's unique tactical approach and identity for the team.

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