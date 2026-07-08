Spanish Cardinal Steps Down Amid Misconduct Allegations

Spanish Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero, the Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, has temporarily stepped down following serious accusations of sexual misconduct. The allegations involve inappropriate behavior towards adult women, prompting a Vatican inquiry.

The news first reported by AFP, reveals that five women have accused the cardinal of sexual assault. Lopez Romero, however, firmly denies these allegations, asserting he has committed no assault, violence, or harassment.

In order to fully cooperate with the ongoing Vatican investigation, Cardinal Lopez Romero has announced his abstention from public celebrations and pastoral duties. A cardinal since 2019, Lopez Romero's suspension marks a significant moment for a figure once considered a potential papal candidate.