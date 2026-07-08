Trump's Bold Trade Cutoff with Spain Shakes NATO

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Had Ordered His Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent To Cut Off All Trade With Spain

In a stunning announcement on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that he had instructed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to sever all trade relations with Spain. He described Madrid as a 'terrible partner' in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

The bold announcement came during Trump's appearance alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, just before the commencement of a significant alliance summit in Ankara.

The move by the President could potentially escalate tensions within NATO, prompting questions about future diplomatic and economic relations between the United States and its European allies.