Zlatko Dalic Bids Farewell: An Era Concludes for Croatian Football

Zlatko Dalic, Croatia's most successful head coach, announced his resignation, marking the end of a remarkable nine-year tenure. His departure came after the team’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup, following a round of 32 defeat against Portugal.

During Dalic’s leadership, Croatia emerged as a formidable force on the world stage, achieving the runner-up position in the 2018 World Cup and securing third place in the 2022 edition in Qatar. Despite not medaling in the latest tournament, Dalic reflected on his tenure with pride and gratitude, acknowledging the unity and achievements reached under his stewardship.

Appointed in 2017, Dalic led the national team through 111 matches, securing 62 victories and making Croatia a strong contender in international football. His leadership not only brought medals and victories but also instilled respect and unity within Croatian football, as acknowledged by the Croatian Football Federation in their farewell statement.