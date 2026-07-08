Zlatko Dalic Bids Farewell: An Era Concludes for Croatian Football

Croatia's renowned head coach Zlatko Dalic announced his resignation after a distinguished nine-year tenure. Under his leadership, Croatia achieved remarkable success, including a World Cup runner-up position in 2018 and a third-place finish in 2022. Dalic leaves behind a legacy of impactful victories and commitment to Croatian football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Croatias Most Successful Head Coach | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:54 IST
Zlatko Dalic Bids Farewell: An Era Concludes for Croatian Football
Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic, Croatia's most successful head coach, announced his resignation, marking the end of a remarkable nine-year tenure. His departure came after the team’s elimination from the 2026 World Cup, following a round of 32 defeat against Portugal.

During Dalic’s leadership, Croatia emerged as a formidable force on the world stage, achieving the runner-up position in the 2018 World Cup and securing third place in the 2022 edition in Qatar. Despite not medaling in the latest tournament, Dalic reflected on his tenure with pride and gratitude, acknowledging the unity and achievements reached under his stewardship.

Appointed in 2017, Dalic led the national team through 111 matches, securing 62 victories and making Croatia a strong contender in international football. His leadership not only brought medals and victories but also instilled respect and unity within Croatian football, as acknowledged by the Croatian Football Federation in their farewell statement.

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