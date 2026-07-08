Portugal and Roberto Martinez: End of an Era in National Football

The Portuguese Football Federation has announced the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez, whose contract has expired. The Federation officially ended its relationship with Martinez and his coaching staff, marking the end of his tenure with the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Portuguese Football Federation Fpf On Wednesday Confirmed The Departure Of National Team Coach Roberto Martinez Following The Expiry Of His Contract The Portuguese Football Federation Announces That It Officially Ended Its Contractual Relationship With The National Team Coach | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:04 IST
Portugal and Roberto Martinez: End of an Era in National Football
Portugal

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has confirmed the end of Roberto Martinez's role as the national team coach. The announcement came on Wednesday following the expiration of Martinez's contract.

In an official statement, the FPF expressed that it had decided to officially conclude its contractual arrangement with the coach and his team. This marks a significant change in the national team's coaching lineup.

Martinez's departure signals a new chapter for Portugal's national football team as they prepare for future challenges without the guidance of the experienced coach.

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