Portugal's World Cup Heartbreak: Last Minute Loss and Managerial Shift
Portugal's World Cup dream ended after a last-minute goal by Spain's Mikel Merino in the round of 16 triggered the departure of manager Roberto Martinez. Reports indicate Jorge Jesus will replace him. Cristiano Ronaldo, who confirmed it's his last World Cup, has not decided on retirement.
In a dramatic end to their World Cup journey, Portugal was sent packing after Spain's Mikel Merino scored in the 91st minute during the round of 16, eliminating them from the tournament.
This unexpected loss prompted Roberto Martinez to step down as the national team manager. Local reports suggest that 71-year-old Jorge Jesus is poised to take the reins.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who has confirmed this was his last World Cup, has yet to make a decision about his future in international football following the defeat.
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