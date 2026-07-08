Portugal Boosts Defense Investments Amid Global Tensions

Portugal is set to allocate 3.1% of its GDP to defense and dual-use investments in 2023, announced Prime Minister Luis Montenegro at a NATO summit in Turkey. Direct defense accounts for 2.1%, while dual-use infrastructure such as telecommunications and energy will receive 1% of GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portugal Expects To Spend Of Its Gross Domestic Product On Direct Defence And Dualuse Investments This Year | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:37 IST
Portugal Boosts Defense Investments Amid Global Tensions

Portugal is gearing up to allocate a substantial 3.1% of its GDP to defense and dual-use investments this year, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro revealed at a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey on Wednesday.

According to the Prime Minister, direct defense spending will account for 2.1% of the GDP, while strategic investments in dual-use infrastructure such as telecommunications and energy would take up 1% of the GDP.

Last year, Lisbon surpassed the NATO target by raising its defense budget to over €6 billion, which equates to 2.1% of its GDP. This marked a significant increase from the €4.48 billion or 1.58% of GDP in 2024, according to NATO estimates.

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