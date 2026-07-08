Telangana Gears Up to Host Khelo India Youth Games 2026

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that Telangana will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026, marking it as the second southern state in three years to do so. The event, showcasing top athletes and promising talents, aligns with PM Modi's vision of spreading national events across the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 19:06 IST
Telangana Gears Up to Host Khelo India Youth Games 2026
Telangana announced as host state for KIYG 2026. (Photo: X/@mansukhmandviya). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development for Indian sports, Telangana has been announced as the host for the Khelo India Youth Games 2026. The announcement was made by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, who highlighted the state’s readiness and enthusiasm for this prestigious event.

The 2026 edition will be the eighth iteration of the Games, expected to take place in November. This decision follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of dispersing key national events throughout the country's regions. Telangana becomes the second state in southern India to host the event in three years, reflecting its growing importance in national sports.

During the 2025 edition, Maharashtra topped the medal tally, followed closely by Haryana and Rajasthan. The Games showcased impressive performances, with Maharashtra and Haryana leading the pack. The 2026 Games are anticipated to energize the sports community, coming on the heels of the Asian Games in Japan, promising a showcase of talent and preparation.

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