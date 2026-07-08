Taylor Fritz's Unexpected Challenge at Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz Said He Was Blindsided And Briefly In A State Of Panic When A Chronic Right Knee Problem Flared Up Early In His Straightsets Wimbledon Quarterfinal Defeat By Second Seed Alexander Zverev On Wednesday Fritz Arrived For The Court One Encounter Having Beaten His German Opponent In Their Previous Seven Clashes But Was Hampered By Tendonitis And Needed Treatment At The Start Of The Second Set Before Going Down I Feel Like Three Games In The Match

Taylor Fritz was taken by surprise when his persistent knee problem resurfaced during his Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Alexander Zverev. The American player, who previously held a winning record against Zverev, found himself struggling with tendonitis, causing him to receive treatment early in the second set.

Despite entering the tournament with confidence after reaching the finals in Stuttgart and Halle, Fritz's injury dashed his chances of continuing his winning streak. He admitted to feeling panicked as he realized the severity of his knee issue during the match.

Zverev, demonstrating strong serves and aggressive play, advances to face Arthur Fery in the semi-finals. Fritz warned that the in-form Zverev would be challenging to beat, even against a motivated Centre Court crowd. Meanwhile, Fritz reflects on the unexpected setback and its impact on his performance.