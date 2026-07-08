Argentina's Resilience Shines Through in Dramatic World Cup Comebacks

Not Even The Most Pessimistic Argentina Fan Would Have Predicted The Defending Champions Would Need Extra Time Against Cape Verde And A Stunning Late Comeback Against Egypt After Cruising Through The World Cup Group Stage With Nearperfect Authority But After Two Difficult Knockout Matches

Not even the most pessimistic Argentina fan could have anticipated the World Cup defending champions needing extra time against Cape Verde and a striking late comeback against Egypt, after dominating the group stage.

However, following two intense knockout matches, Lionel Scaloni's squad remains in the running, concentrating on Saturday's quarter-final clash with Switzerland in Kansas City. Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in Atlanta, anchored by Lionel Messi's extraordinary performance, may be a turning point if they successfully defend their title.

Despite vulnerabilities exposed in the knockout stages, Argentina's refusal to yield highlights their resilience and fighting spirit, crucial traits according to former striker Carlos Tevez and midfielder Leandro Paredes. Coach Scaloni is preparing for the Swiss challenge, recognizing their rich World Cup pedigree and seasoned players.