Arthur Fery and Marta Kostyuk Shine in Wimbledon Semi-finals Battle

British wildcard Arthur Fery reaches Wimbledon semi-finals, causing excitement as he faces German second seed Alexander Zverev. Simultaneously, Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk advances, defeating Jasmine Paolini on scorching Centre Court. Both players make history while Zverev takes on Fritz amid a heatwave, marking a thrilling Wimbledon saga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | British Wildcard Arthur Fery Continued His Unlikely Wimbledon Adventure With A Trip To The Semifinals Where He Faces German Second Seed Alexander Zverev | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:51 IST
Arthur Fery and Marta Kostyuk Shine in Wimbledon Semi-finals Battle
Arthur Fery

In an unexpected turn of events at Wimbledon, British wildcard Arthur Fery has advanced to the semi-finals, presenting a captivating pairing against German second seed Alexander Zverev. Fery, one of the rare male wildcards to reach a Grand Slam's last four, stunned spectators by defeating Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli.

While Zverev broke his losing streak, overcoming Taylor Fritz in a straight-set victory, it was Marta Kostyuk who brought focus and fire to Centre Court. The Ukrainian athlete swiftly overpowered Jasmine Paolini, securing a semi-final spot thanks to her rapid play in intense heat.

As tensions rise, Fery and Kostyuk are set to leave their marks on tennis history. Meanwhile, Linda Noskova follows in the successful footsteps of Czech players, advancing to the semi-finals, contributing to an exciting narrative as temperatures soar and competition intensifies at Wimbledon.

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