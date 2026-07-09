Rugby-Slade starts as England set to debut trio off the bench against Fiji
England's Nations Championship match against Fiji will see Henry Slade start, with George Kloska, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, and Noah Caluori set to make their debuts off the bench.
- Country:
- England
Centre Henry Slade will start England's Nations Championship clash with Fiji at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, while George Kloska, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Noah Caluori are set to make their debuts off the bench.