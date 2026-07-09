Rugby-Slade starts as England set to debut trio off the bench against Fiji

Centre Henry Slade Will Start Englands Nations Championship Clash With Fiji At The Hill Dickinson Stadium In Liverpool On Saturday

Centre Henry Slade will start England's Nations ​Championship clash with Fiji at ​the Hill Dickinson Stadium ‌in Liverpool ​on Saturday, while George Kloska, Benhard Janse van Rensburg and Noah Caluori are set to make their ‌debuts off the bench.