Norway's World Cup Journey: Leadership and Strategy

Norway Coach Stale Solbakken Dismissed Suggestions That Having Premier Leaguebased Players Gives His Team An Advantage Against England In Their World Cup Quarterfinal

Norway's coach, Stale Solbakken, plays down the notion that having Premier League players provides an edge over England in their World Cup quarter-final. He points out England's top scorers compete in LaLiga and the Bundesliga, questioning any perceived advantage.

Solbakken acknowledges Norway's morale boost following their surprise victory over Brazil, propelling them to the quarter-finals for the first time. However, he urges his team to remain grounded, emphasizing that all teams conduct thorough analyses.

Addressing health concerns, Solbakken confirms all players, including Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, are fit to play. Haaland's leadership, with seven goals in the tournament, is praised, as is Odegaard's enhanced role as captain, highlighting his responsibilities and contributions to the team.