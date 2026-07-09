Rugby-Wales change three as Costelow gets the nod at flyhalf to face Argentina
Wales have made three changes to their starting XV for the second Nations Championship fixture against Argentina, with Ellis Mee and Sam Costelow among the new additions.
- Country:
- Wales
Wales have made three changes to their starting XV for the second Nations Championship fixture against Argentina on Saturday with Ellis Mee on the wing and Sam Costelow at fly-half.
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