Rugby-Kremer back in boost for Argentina as they take on Wales

Argentina have made five changes to their team for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Wales, including the inclusion of experienced loose forward Marcos Kremer.

Reuters | Experienced Loose Forward Marcos Kremer Is Among Five Changes Argentina Have Made For Saturdays Nations Championship Clash Against Wales After Losing Their Opening Game Of The New Competition At Home To Scotland Team Santiago Carreras | Updated: 09-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 18:39 IST
Rugby-Kremer back in boost for Argentina as they take on Wales
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Experienced loose forward Marcos ​Kremer is among five ​changes Argentina have made ‌for Saturday’s ​Nations Championship clash against Wales after losing their opening game of the ‌new competition at home to Scotland.

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista ⁠Delguy, ​13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Matias Alemanno, ⁠4-Guido Petti, 3- Tomas Rapetti, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1- Boris Wenger

Replacements: 16-Ignacio ⁠Ruiz, 17-Mayco ⁠Vivas, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Simon Benitez Cruz, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Ignacio Mendy. (Writing ‌by ‌Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing ​by Toby Chopra)

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