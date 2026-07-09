Rugby-Kremer back in boost for Argentina as they take on Wales
Argentina have made five changes to their team for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Wales, including the inclusion of experienced loose forward Marcos Kremer.
- Country:
- Argentina
Experienced loose forward Marcos Kremer is among five changes Argentina have made for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Wales after losing their opening game of the new competition at home to Scotland.
Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3- Tomas Rapetti, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1- Boris Wenger
Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Simon Benitez Cruz, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Ignacio Mendy. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Chopra)
ALSO READ
-
Rugby-Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test
-
Gazans mourn aid worker killed by Israel who brought them the World Cup
-
Rugby-Wales change three as Costelow gets the nod at flyhalf to face Argentina
-
WIDER IMAGE-At Cape Verde academy, soccer talents dream big after World Cup debut
-
WIDER IMAGE-At Cape Verde academy, soccer talents dream big after World Cup debut