Federal grand jury indicts 8 men over alleged plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
A federal grand jury has indicted eight men for allegedly plotting to attack the Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House lawn in June.
- Country:
- United States
A federal grand jury has indicted eight men over an alleged plot to attack the Ultimate Fighting Championship mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn in June, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday.
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