Federal grand jury indicts 8 men over alleged plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says

A federal grand jury has indicted eight men for allegedly plotting to attack the Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House lawn in June.

Reuters | A Federal Grand Jury Has Indicted Eight Men Over An Alleged Plot To Attack The Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed Martial Arts Event On The White House Lawn In June | Updated: 10-07-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 04:36 IST
Federal grand jury indicts 8 men over alleged plot to attack White House UFC event, DOJ says
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal grand jury has ​indicted eight men over an alleged plot ​to attack the Ultimate Fighting ‌Championship ​mixed martial arts event on the White House lawn in June, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on ‌Thursday.

Here are details:

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