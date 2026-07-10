Rising Star: Noah Caluori Poised for Impact in England's Rugby Showdown
England captain Jamie George is enthusiastic about Noah Caluori's potential debut against Fiji. Born in London, Caluori, a 19-year-old athletic talent, could play a pivotal role as England seeks redemption after recent losses. George commends Caluori's unique physical abilities and anticipates improvements in upcoming matches.
England's rugby captain Jamie George is brimming with excitement over the anticipated debut of teenager Noah Caluori in the upcoming Nations Championship match against Fiji in Liverpool.
The 19-year-old is expected to make a significant impact, as England strives for victory after a string of defeats. George lauded Caluori's extraordinary skills and unwavering composure, highlighting the player's purchase of a VR headset with his first earnings, emphasizing his unmatched athletic prowess.
While England navigates a challenging phase following a lackluster Six Nations performance, George remains optimistic about the team's potential for progress and improvement in upcoming games against Fiji and Argentina.