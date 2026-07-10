JSW Group Fortifies Support for India's Olympic Aspirations with Continued Partnership

The JSW Group deepens its alliance with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), ensuring its activewear brand, JSW Inspire, remains the official sports partner for upcoming events, including the 2026 Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and more. This collaboration emphasizes JSW's continual commitment to nurturing India's sporting talent at a global level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 20:48 IST
JSW Group Fortifies Support for India's Olympic Aspirations with Continued Partnership
Judoka Karanjit Singh Maan. (Photo: JSW Group). Image Credit: ANI

In a significant boost to India's Olympic ambitions, the JSW Group has reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) by extending its partnership. Through JSW Inspire, the group's activewear brand continues as the official sports performance partner for the Indian contingent, gearing them for major international sporting events in 2026.

JSW Group's sustained efforts reflect their dedication to empowering Indian athletes on the global stage. Since 2020, JSW Inspire has been the preferred apparel choice for India's top athletes across various competitions. This ongoing partnership highlights JSW's role in strengthening India's Olympic mission by investing in athlete development and world-class infrastructure.

Parth Jindal, Founder and Director of JSW Sports, expressed pride in the partnership, emphasizing the importance of supporting athletes and fostering national unity. The collaboration aims to offer quality sportswear that meets athletes' performance needs, enhancing their focus and determination as they represent India in international arenas.

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