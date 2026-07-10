India Enhances Naval Strength with Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri

Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, is set to join India's Eastern Fleet, reflecting the nation's push towards defense self-reliance. Designed by the Indian Navy and built by MDL, this advanced warship boosts India's maritime capabilities and showcases Aatmanirbhar Bharat's success in strengthening domestic defense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:56 IST
India Enhances Naval Strength with Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri
INS Mahendragiri (F38) (Photo/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's naval prowess, the Indian Navy is poised to induct its latest indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, into the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam on July 11. This event, overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks a remarkable step in India's journey towards self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

Developed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, Mahendragiri embodies the latest advancements in stealth technology and maritime operations. With over 75 percent indigenous components, the frigate showcases the success of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing the nation's growing shipbuilding capabilities and its impact on the defense industrial base.

Equipped with advanced weaponry and electronic warfare systems, Mahendragiri is prepared to undertake a range of operations, from anti-air and anti-submarine missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. As the first naval vessel to be named after the Eastern Ghats' Mahendragiri mountain range, it symbolizes strength and resilience, ready to enhance India's standing as a key regional security partner in the Indo-Pacific.

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