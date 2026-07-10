India Enhances Naval Strength with Stealth Frigate Mahendragiri

In a significant boost to India's naval prowess, the Indian Navy is poised to induct its latest indigenous stealth frigate, Mahendragiri, into the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam on July 11. This event, overseen by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, marks a remarkable step in India's journey towards self-reliance and indigenous warship construction.

Developed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and constructed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited in Mumbai, Mahendragiri embodies the latest advancements in stealth technology and maritime operations. With over 75 percent indigenous components, the frigate showcases the success of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasizing the nation's growing shipbuilding capabilities and its impact on the defense industrial base.

Equipped with advanced weaponry and electronic warfare systems, Mahendragiri is prepared to undertake a range of operations, from anti-air and anti-submarine missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. As the first naval vessel to be named after the Eastern Ghats' Mahendragiri mountain range, it symbolizes strength and resilience, ready to enhance India's standing as a key regional security partner in the Indo-Pacific.