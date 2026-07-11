Current Sports News Highlights: Key Updates and Player Moves

This report provides a briefing on the latest in sports, including injuries and signings across various sports leagues. Highlights include Nick Kurtz's thumb injury, Mikel Merino's decisive goal, Oskar Sundqvist's contract renewal, and Victor Wembanyama's extension with the Spurs. Other stories cover baseball, tennis, and notable golf outings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs As B Nick Kurtz Thumb Ailing | Updated: 11-07-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 13:27 IST
Current Sports News Highlights: Key Updates and Player Moves
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The world of sports is buzzing with key updates as Oakland Athletics' first baseman Nick Kurtz suffers a thumb injury, potentially sidelining him from the upcoming All-Star Game. Manager Mark Kotsay indicated that Kurtz might need a stint on the injured list, meaning a missed opportunity in Philadelphia.

Spain's Mikel Merino once again showcased his phenomenal skills by securing a late goal against Belgium in the World Cup semifinals. After an initial tie, a crucial mistake by Belgium's backup goalkeeper Senne Lammens allowed Spain to secure a 2-1 victory and a match against France.

In contractor news, the St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Oskar Sundqvist on a one-year, two-way deal. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo reportedly had a physical altercation with former teammate Tyler Herro, and Victor Wembanyama signs a multi-year extension with the Spurs. Tennis highlights Jannik Sinner's defeat of Novak Djokovic, ending Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam in preparation for a Wimbledon final showdown with Alexander Zverev.

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