The world of sports is buzzing with key updates as Oakland Athletics' first baseman Nick Kurtz suffers a thumb injury, potentially sidelining him from the upcoming All-Star Game. Manager Mark Kotsay indicated that Kurtz might need a stint on the injured list, meaning a missed opportunity in Philadelphia.

Spain's Mikel Merino once again showcased his phenomenal skills by securing a late goal against Belgium in the World Cup semifinals. After an initial tie, a crucial mistake by Belgium's backup goalkeeper Senne Lammens allowed Spain to secure a 2-1 victory and a match against France.

In contractor news, the St. Louis Blues have re-signed forward Oskar Sundqvist on a one-year, two-way deal. Meanwhile, Bam Adebayo reportedly had a physical altercation with former teammate Tyler Herro, and Victor Wembanyama signs a multi-year extension with the Spurs. Tennis highlights Jannik Sinner's defeat of Novak Djokovic, ending Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam in preparation for a Wimbledon final showdown with Alexander Zverev.