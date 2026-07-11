Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frederic Fontang: End of an Era

Felix Auger-Aliassime and coach Frederic Fontang end their decade-long partnership after a Wimbledon quarter-final loss. Under Fontang's guidance, Auger-Aliassime won nine ATP titles and reached a career-high ranking. Auger-Aliassime praised Fontang's mentorship in both his professional and personal development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Felix Augeraliassime Has Parted Ways With Longtime Coach Frederic Fontang Following The Canadians Fiveset Defeat To Novak Djokovic In The Wimbledon Quarterfinals Under Fontangs Guidance | Updated: 11-07-2026 11:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 11:29 IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frederic Fontang: End of an Era
Felix Auger-Aliassime

Felix Auger-Aliassime has ended his long-standing partnership with coach Frederic Fontang following his five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

During their time together, Auger-Aliassime clinched nine ATP singles titles and soared to the world number four ranking. The pair's professional relationship started when a then 16-year-old Auger-Aliassime began training under Fontang.

Announcing the split, Auger-Aliassime praised Fontang's guidance throughout his career's highs and lows, emphasizing the mentor's role in his evolution on and off the court.

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