Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frederic Fontang: End of an Era

Felix Augeraliassime Has Parted Ways With Longtime Coach Frederic Fontang Following The Canadians Fiveset Defeat To Novak Djokovic In The Wimbledon Quarterfinals Under Fontangs Guidance

Felix Auger-Aliassime has ended his long-standing partnership with coach Frederic Fontang following his five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

During their time together, Auger-Aliassime clinched nine ATP singles titles and soared to the world number four ranking. The pair's professional relationship started when a then 16-year-old Auger-Aliassime began training under Fontang.

Announcing the split, Auger-Aliassime praised Fontang's guidance throughout his career's highs and lows, emphasizing the mentor's role in his evolution on and off the court.