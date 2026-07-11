Felix Auger-Aliassime and Frederic Fontang: End of an Era
Felix Auger-Aliassime and coach Frederic Fontang end their decade-long partnership after a Wimbledon quarter-final loss. Under Fontang's guidance, Auger-Aliassime won nine ATP titles and reached a career-high ranking. Auger-Aliassime praised Fontang's mentorship in both his professional and personal development.
Felix Auger-Aliassime has ended his long-standing partnership with coach Frederic Fontang following his five-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon quarter-finals.
During their time together, Auger-Aliassime clinched nine ATP singles titles and soared to the world number four ranking. The pair's professional relationship started when a then 16-year-old Auger-Aliassime began training under Fontang.
Announcing the split, Auger-Aliassime praised Fontang's guidance throughout his career's highs and lows, emphasizing the mentor's role in his evolution on and off the court.