Wimbledon Women's Singles Champions: A Historic Slam

List Of Wimbledon Womens Singles Champions Linda Noskova Czech Republic Beat Karolina Muchova Czech Republic Iga Swiatek Poland Beat Amanda Anisimova Us Barbora Krejcikova Czech Republic Beat Jasmine Paolini Italy Marketa Vondrousova Czech Republic Beat Ons Jabeur Tunisia Elena Rybakina Kazakhstan Beat Jabeur Tunisia Ash Barty Australia Beat Karolina Pliskova Czech Republic Tournament Cancelled Due To Covid Pandemic Simona Halep Romania Beat Serena Williams Us Angelique Kerber Germany Beat Serena Williams Us Garbine Muguruza Spain Beat Venus Williams Us Serena Williams Us Beat Kerber Germany Serena Williams Us Beat Muguruza Spain Petra Kvitova Czech Republic Beat Eugenie Bouchard Canada Marion Bartoli France Beat Sabine Lisicki Germany Serena Williams Us Beat Agnieszka Radwanska Poland Kvitova Czech Republic Beat Maria Sharapova Russia Serena Williams Us Beat Vera Zvonareva Russia Serena Williams Us Beat Venus Williams Us Venus Williams Us Beat Serena Williams Us Venus Williams Us Beat Bartoli France Amelie Mauresmo France Beat Justine Henin Belgium Venus Williams Us Beat Lindsay Davenport Us Sharapova Russia Beat Serena Williams Us Serena Williams Us Beat Venus Williams Us Serena Williams Us Beat Venus Williams Us Venus Williams Us Beat Henin Belgium Venus Williams Us Beat Davenport Us Davenport Us Beat Steffi Graf Germany Jana Novotna Czech Republic Beat Nathalie Tauziat France Martina Hingis Switzerland Beat Novotna Czech Republic Graf Germany Beat Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Spain Graf Germany Beat Sanchez Vicario Spain Conchita Martinez Spain Beat Martina Navratilova Us Graf Germany Beat Novotna Czech Republic Graf Germany Beat Monica Seles Yugoslavia Graf Germany Beat Gabriela Sabatini Argentina Navratilova Us Beat Zina Garrison Us Graf Germany Beat Navratilova Us Graf Germany Beat Navratilova Us Navratilova Us Beat Graf Germany Navratilova Us Beat Hana Mandlikova Czechoslovakia Navratilova Us Beat Chris Evert Lloyd Us Navratilova Us Beat Evert Lloyd Us Navratilova Us Beat Andrea Jaeger Us Navratilova Us Beat Evert Lloyd Us Evert Lloyd Us Beat Mandlikova Czechoslovakia Evonne Goolagong Cawley Australia Beat Evert Lloyd Us Navratilova Czechoslovakia Beat Evert Lloyd Us Navratilova Czechoslovakia Beat Evert Lloyd Us Virginia Wade Britain Beat Betty Stove Netherlands Evert Lloyd Us Beat Cawley Australia Billie Jean King Moffitt Us Beat Cawley Australia Evert Us Beat Olga Morozova Soviet Union King Us Beat Evert Us King Us Beat Cawley Australia Cawley Australia Beat Margaret Court Smith Australia Court Australia Beat King Us Ann Jones Britain Beat King Us King Us Beat Judy Tegart Australia Preopen Era King Us Beat Jones Britain King Us Beat Maria Bueno Brazil Smith Court Australia Beat Bueno Brazil Bueno Brazil Beat Smith Australia Smith Australia Beat Moffitt King Us Karen Susman Us Beat Vera Sukova Czechoslovakia Angela Mortimer Britain Beat Christine Truman Britain Bueno Brazil Beat Sandra Reynolds South Africa Bueno Brazil Beat Darlene Hard Us Althea Gibson Us Beat Mortimer Britain Gibson Us Beat Hard Us Shirley Fry Us Beat Angela Buxton Britain Louise Brough Us Beat Beverly Fleitz Us Maureen Connolly Us Beat Brough Us Connolly Us Beat Doris Hart Us Connolly Us Beat Brough Us Hart Us Beat Fry Us Brough Us Beat Margaret Du Pont Osborne Us Brough Us Beat Du Pont Us Brough Us Beat Hart Us Osborne Us Beat Hart Us Pauline Betz Us Beat Brough Us No Competition Alice Marble Us Beat Kay Stammers Britain Helen Moody Wills Us Beat Helen Jacobs Us Dorothy Round Britain Beat Jadwiga Jedrzejowska Poland Jacobs Us Beat Hilde Sperling Germany Moody Us Beat Jacobs Us Round Britain Beat Jacobs Us Moody Us Beat Round Britain Moody Us Beat Jacobs Us Cilly Aussem Germany Beat Hilde Krahwinkel Germany Moody Us Beat Elizabeth Ryan Us Wills Moody Us Beat Jacobs Us Wills Us Beat Lili De Alvarez Spain Wills Us Beat De Alvarez Spain Kathleen Godfree Britain Beat De Alvarez Spain Suzanne Lenglen France Beat Joan Fry Britain Kathleen Mckane Britain Beat Wills Us Lenglen France Beat Mckane Britain Lenglen France Beat Molla Mallory Us Before The Womens Singles Was Decided On A Challengeround System With The Previous Years Winner Automatically Qualifying For The Final British Unless Stated Lenglen France Beat Elizabeth Ryan Us Lenglen France Beat Dorothea Chambers Lenglen France Beat Chambers No Competition Chambers Beat Ethel Larcombe Chambers Beat Winifred Mcnair Larcombe Beat Charlotte Sterry Chambers Beat Dora Boothby Chambers Beat Boothby Boothby Beat Agnes Morton Sterry Beat Morton May Sutton Us Beat Chambers Dorothea Douglass Beat Sutton Sutton Beat Douglass Douglass Beat Sterry Douglass Beat Thomson Larcombe Muriel Robb Beat Sterry Sterry Beat Blanche Hillyard Hillyard Beat Charlotte Cooper Hillyard Beat Cooper Cooper Beat Louisa Martin Hillyard Beat Cooper Cooper Beat Alice Pickering Cooper Beat Helen Jackson Hillyard Beat Edith Austin Lottie Dod Beat Hillyard Dod Beat Hillyard Dod Beat Hillyard Lena Rice Beat May Jacks Hillyard Beat Rice Dod Beat Hillyard Dod Beat Hillyard Bingley Bingley Beat Maud Watson Watson Beat Bingley Watson Beat Lillian Watson

The illustrious history of the Wimbledon women's singles title includes legendary players like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova, and Steffi Graf. This championship has been a stage for epic rivalries and has demonstrated a rich tapestry of international talent from the past century.

From the grass courts of England, the Wimbledon tournament has witnessed not only the dominance of players from different generations but also the impact of global events, such as the World Wars and the COVID-19 pandemic, which paused the competition in 2020.

As we recount the remarkable victories from 1884 to 2026, the list serves as a testament to the evolution of women's tennis, highlighting the prowess and enduring legacy of its champions.