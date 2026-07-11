Venezuela's Twin Earthquake Tragedy: Current Impact and Aid Efforts

The aftermath of two devastating earthquakes in Venezuela has resulted in a death toll of 4,333. National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez reported that housing will be distributed to those affected starting next week. The injured count remains at 16,740, with 6,462 rescued and 17,000 left homeless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Death Toll From The Two Earthquakes That Struck Venezuela On June Has Risen To | Updated: 11-07-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 23:15 IST
Venezuela's Twin Earthquake Tragedy: Current Impact and Aid Efforts
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The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes on June 24 has climbed to a staggering 4,333, as reported by National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez. This tragic number includes 315 individuals who remain unidentified.

Efforts to provide relief are underway, with housing distribution to affected residents set to begin next week. Meanwhile, the official count of injuries remains at 16,740, highlighting the quakes' severe impact on the populace.

Rescue operations have successfully saved 6,462 individuals, but approximately 17,000 people are now homeless, underscoring the urgent need for continued assistance and recovery initiatives.

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