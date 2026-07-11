Tim Merlier Stuns with Back-to-Back Tour de France Sprint Victories

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier clinched his second consecutive Tour de France sprint stage victory in stage eight, executing a daring late surge to triumph. Despite challenges, including heat and a boxed-in moment, his power saw him prevail. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogacar retained his yellow jersey lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgian Tim Merlier Claimed His Second Straight Tour De France Sprint Stage Win On Saturday | Updated: 11-07-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 22:42 IST
Tim Merlier Stuns with Back-to-Back Tour de France Sprint Victories
Tim Merlier

Belgian cyclist Tim Merlier secured his second consecutive sprint victory at the Tour de France, showcasing a powerful performance in stage eight. The Soudal Quick-Step rider executed a thrilling come-from-behind sprint to surpass fellow competitors, including Jasper Philipsen, securing his win.

Despite facing challenges such as being boxed in before the final corner and the intense heat, Merlier's determination and power propelled him to victory. Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead in the yellow jersey category, with competitor Jonas Vingegaard trailing.

The stage also highlighted an impressive breakaway attempt by Belgian Slock, who was eventually caught by the peloton. The race organizers announced a reduced stage nine due to heat concerns, set to continue on Sunday.

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