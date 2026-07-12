Paolo Maldini's Return: Steering Italy's Football Renaissance

Former International Defender Paolo Maldini Was Named Technical Director Of The Italian Football Federation Figc On Saturday As Italy Seek To Get The National Side Back On Track After Failing To Qualify For The World Cup For The Third Successive Time Maldini

In a major move for Italian football, Paolo Maldini, a former international defender with 126 caps, has been named the technical director of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). This appointment comes as Italy strives to rejuvenate its national side following a third consecutive failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Maldini previously held the same position at AC Milan, where he also played his entire career, helping secure seven Serie A titles. His appointment follows Giovanni Malago's recent election as FIGC president after he led the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Committee. Maldini's expertise will be pivotal in Italy's quest for a new head coach.

Brazilian Leonardo, a former Milan teammate, will join Maldini as an adviser, reinforcing the push to change Italy's football trajectory. Maldini's tenure begins with seeking a new coach after parting ways with Gennaro Gattuso, following Italy's ousting from recent World Cup playoffs.