Ted Lasso and the Soccer Surge: A Cultural Shift in America

Soccer's rising popularity in the U.S. has been spotlighted by Brendan Hunt, co-creator of 'Ted Lasso,' who noted the impact of the series in drawing new fans. While the rise predates the show, Hunt credits it for sparking interest, especially ahead of the upcoming World Cup co-hosted by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Idea That Soccer Is Not Popular In The Us Is A Little Bit Overstated And The World Cup Has Helped Prove It | Updated: 12-07-2026 04:58 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 04:58 IST
Ted Lasso and the Soccer Surge: A Cultural Shift in America
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Brendan Hunt, co-creator and star of 'Ted Lasso,' believes the assumed unpopularity of soccer in the U.S. is exaggerated. Speaking ahead of the Argentina vs. Switzerland World Cup quarter-final, Hunt suggested the Emmy-winning series has drawn new fans to the sport, despite its growth predating the show.

Hunt explained that anecdotal insights indicate viewers unfamiliar with soccer have been captivated by the Apple TV series, which follows an American coach managing an English soccer club. 'Ted Lasso,' a massive hit from 2020-2023, won 13 Emmys, including two for best comedy series.

The U.S., now co-hosting the World Cup with Mexico and Canada, is more prepared than during the 1994 tournament. While soccer remains undominant, Hunt says the perception of soccer's unpopularity is overstated. The future of 'Ted Lasso' continues with a fourth season debuting in 2025.

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