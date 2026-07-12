U.S. Citizen Diagnosed with Bundibugyo Ebola Virus in Congo

A Us Citizen Working For A Humanitarian Organization In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Has Tested Positive For The Bundibugyo Ebola Virus

A U.S. citizen, participating in humanitarian efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been diagnosed with the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

The CDC is collaborating with the patient's employer, other federal organizations, and local partners in the DRC to prevent further transmission of the virus and to identify individuals at high risk of exposure, according to a statement.

On Saturday, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department confirmed awareness of the case and stated that support is being provided to the affected American. However, additional details were not disclosed.