U.S. Citizen Diagnosed with Bundibugyo Ebola Virus in Congo

A U.S. citizen involved in humanitarian work in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has contracted the Bundibugyo Ebola virus. The CDC, alongside other federal agencies and local partners, is taking steps to prevent further spread and trace contacts. The U.S. State Department is also supporting the affected individual.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Citizen Working For A Humanitarian Organization In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo Has Tested Positive For The Bundibugyo Ebola Virus | Updated: 12-07-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 05:02 IST
U.S. Citizen Diagnosed with Bundibugyo Ebola Virus in Congo

A U.S. citizen, participating in humanitarian efforts in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has been diagnosed with the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

The CDC is collaborating with the patient's employer, other federal organizations, and local partners in the DRC to prevent further transmission of the virus and to identify individuals at high risk of exposure, according to a statement.

On Saturday, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department confirmed awareness of the case and stated that support is being provided to the affected American. However, additional details were not disclosed.

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