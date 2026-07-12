England's World Cup Semifinal Quest: Room for Improvement, Says Kane

England skipper Harry Kane stressed the potential for growth even after the Three Lions clinched a 2-1 triumph over Norway, advancing to the World Cup 2026 semifinals. Speaking to ITV, Kane highlighted head coach Thomas Tuchel's post-match comments, emphasizing that their journey isn't over, and improvement is crucial.

Tuchel congratulated the squad yet pressed for a higher level of play, underlining the necessity for England to polish their game further in the tournament. The head coach remarked, "We made life very difficult for ourselves. While the result is fantastic, our performance must improve," as reported by FIFA.

In a dramatic match that saw Jude Bellingham equalizing in stoppage time and scoring the decisive extra-time goal, England overcame a tough Norwegian side. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford achieved a milestone, becoming the most-capped keeper in England's World Cup history. England now sets sights on a semifinal clash against either Argentina or Switzerland.