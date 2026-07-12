Conor McGregor's Shocking UFC Return Ends in Injury
Conor McGregor's anticipated UFC comeback ended abruptly as he suffered a knee injury against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Despite a spirited start, he couldn't continue due to the injury. Future fights are uncertain, adding to McGregor's struggles, including past injuries, legal issues, and a doping ban.
Conor McGregor's return to the octagon was cut short in Las Vegas after the former two-weight world champion suffered a knee injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329.
The highly anticipated bout lasted just over a minute, with McGregor's flying kick attempt landing awkwardly. Despite brave efforts to continue, McGregor was forced to signal his inability to fight on, sparking discussions of a future rematch with Holloway once he recovers.
McGregor's career has been turbulent, marked by legal troubles, doping bans, and cancelled matches, including a planned fight with Michael Chandler. His injury casts doubt on his fighting future, with Holloway expressing willingness for a trilogy despite the setback.