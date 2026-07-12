Conor McGregor's Shocking UFC Return Ends in Injury

Conor Mcgregors Muchhyped Return To The Octagon Lasted Just Over A Minute On Saturday After The Irishman Blew Out His Knee And Retired Injured In His Ufc Fight With Max Holloway In Las Vegas Former Twoweight World Champion Mcgregor

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon was cut short in Las Vegas after the former two-weight world champion suffered a knee injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The highly anticipated bout lasted just over a minute, with McGregor's flying kick attempt landing awkwardly. Despite brave efforts to continue, McGregor was forced to signal his inability to fight on, sparking discussions of a future rematch with Holloway once he recovers.

McGregor's career has been turbulent, marked by legal troubles, doping bans, and cancelled matches, including a planned fight with Michael Chandler. His injury casts doubt on his fighting future, with Holloway expressing willingness for a trilogy despite the setback.