Conor McGregor's Shocking UFC Return Ends in Injury

Conor McGregor's anticipated UFC comeback ended abruptly as he suffered a knee injury against Max Holloway in Las Vegas. Despite a spirited start, he couldn't continue due to the injury. Future fights are uncertain, adding to McGregor's struggles, including past injuries, legal issues, and a doping ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Conor Mcgregors Muchhyped Return To The Octagon Lasted Just Over A Minute On Saturday After The Irishman Blew Out His Knee And Retired Injured In His Ufc Fight With Max Holloway In Las Vegas Former Twoweight World Champion Mcgregor | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:41 IST
Conor McGregor's Shocking UFC Return Ends in Injury
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's return to the octagon was cut short in Las Vegas after the former two-weight world champion suffered a knee injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329.

The highly anticipated bout lasted just over a minute, with McGregor's flying kick attempt landing awkwardly. Despite brave efforts to continue, McGregor was forced to signal his inability to fight on, sparking discussions of a future rematch with Holloway once he recovers.

McGregor's career has been turbulent, marked by legal troubles, doping bans, and cancelled matches, including a planned fight with Michael Chandler. His injury casts doubt on his fighting future, with Holloway expressing willingness for a trilogy despite the setback.

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