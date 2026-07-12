Cricket Legends Ganguly, Chopra, and Pietersen Honored in ICC Hall of Fame

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has extended his congratulations to the latest inductees into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame: former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra, along with England's Kevin Pietersen. Shah praised these "extraordinary individuals" for their significant contributions to the sport.

In a statement, Shah expressed his delight at welcoming the trio into the Hall of Fame, noting their roles as leaders of their respective national teams. The International Cricket Council's announcement on Saturday celebrated the cricketers' outstanding achievements across eras and formats, honoring their lasting impact on the game.

Sourav Ganguly's induction highlights an illustrious career marked by more than 18,000 runs and transformative leadership, including memorable stints in Test and ODI cricket. Anjum Chopra is recognized for pioneering advancements in women's cricket in India, while Kevin Pietersen's explosive batting prowess cemented his status as a key figure in England's cricket success.