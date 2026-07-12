Cricket Legends Ganguly, Chopra, and Pietersen Honored in ICC Hall of Fame

Former cricketers Sourav Ganguly, Anjum Chopra, and Kevin Pietersen have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. This recognition celebrates their significant contributions to cricket. Announced by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, the induction acknowledges achievements from their groundbreaking careers that left a lasting impact on international cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:43 IST
Cricket Legends Ganguly, Chopra, and Pietersen Honored in ICC Hall of Fame
ICC Chairman Jay Shah (R) with former India skipper Anjum Chopra. (Photo: X/ @JayShah). Image Credit: ANI

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has extended his congratulations to the latest inductees into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame: former India captains Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra, along with England's Kevin Pietersen. Shah praised these "extraordinary individuals" for their significant contributions to the sport.

In a statement, Shah expressed his delight at welcoming the trio into the Hall of Fame, noting their roles as leaders of their respective national teams. The International Cricket Council's announcement on Saturday celebrated the cricketers' outstanding achievements across eras and formats, honoring their lasting impact on the game.

Sourav Ganguly's induction highlights an illustrious career marked by more than 18,000 runs and transformative leadership, including memorable stints in Test and ODI cricket. Anjum Chopra is recognized for pioneering advancements in women's cricket in India, while Kevin Pietersen's explosive batting prowess cemented his status as a key figure in England's cricket success.

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